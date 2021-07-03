Posted: Jul 03, 2021 8:17 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2021 8:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A single vehicle DUI accident at Hillcrest Drive and Shawnee Avenue in Bartlesville leads to an arrest.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the driver of a pickup pulling a trailer was westbound on Hillcrest when he approached a detour at Shawnee. Instead of taking the detour, the driver continued westbound on Hillcrest through barricades in the area and eventually struck construction equipment. The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Capt. Hastings said marijuana and beer were found in the vehicle. He said the driver was arrested for DUI. The driver refused medical treatment.

We will have more when it becomes available.