Posted: Jul 04, 2021 10:41 PMUpdated: Jul 04, 2021 10:53 PM

Garrett Giles

A Caney, Kansas man died in a single vehicle accident near Copan in Washington County on Independence Day.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 29-year-old Ethan Smith was driving a 1997 Ford F250 eastbound on West 100 Road around 4:40 on Sunday morning when he struck a bridge, departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.

The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver remains under investigation. Airbags were not equipped in the vehicle, however, seatbelts were equipped but not in use.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Eric Roberts of the Mayes County Detachment of Troop L. Washington County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Fire Department, and the Caney Fire Department assisted OHP in this matter.