Posted: Jul 04, 2021 10:58 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

A young man in Bartlesville made a big difference for others as he completed the 50 yard challenge through Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service.

Robert Smith Jr. is the founder of the non-profit organization and he recently dropped by Bartlesville to speak with 12-year-old Tony Jr. and his parents (pictured) about the accomplishment. Smith asked Tony what is was like to mow 50 free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans in his city.

Tony Jr. said it was fun getting out into the community knowing that he was helping a lot of people. He said the most difficult part was getting to barrow the equipment he needed to complete the challenge to help those in need.

When he grows up, Tony Jr. wants to be a mechanic. Tony loves motor sports, especially lawn mower races. He encouraged other kids interested in taking the 50 yard challenge to try their best because it's fun, it give you experience mowing, it makes a difference and it brightens one's mood.

Tony Jr. parents were proud of their son for his accomplishments. They said they were happy to work alongside their child and watch him grow. They encouraged other parents to stick with it if they decide to take on the challenge for themselves.

A new set of lawn equipment, a t-shirt and a certificate were given to Tony Jr. for completing the challenge (pictured below).

