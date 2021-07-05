Posted: Jul 05, 2021 9:04 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

Make it a date to enjoy your favorite game Bingo, Bunco, lawn games, line dancing, or chatting around the pool along with yummy desserts!

Dorea Potter with Bartlesville Ladies Connection was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday and she issued the invitation to the Bartlesville Ladies Connection 13th Annual Game Night Girls Night Out set for Thursday, July 8.starting at 6pm.

The event takes place at "Potterosa" at 2301 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and admission is just $4.

The money raised from the Bartlesville Ladies Connection events goes toward service projects such a jail missions to mentor women who are incarcerated.

Come hear speaker Sage Appleby share her story entitled "My Favorite Game!"

RSVP by Tuesday, July 6 to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text: 918 397 7388. Free childcare upon request with early reservations.

About Bartlesville Ladies Connection:

We have no membership or dues to our organization - just make a reservation and come!

Mission:

BLC helps women and how they intersect with the compassionate story of God. They've been doing this since 1938. They teach women about the Jesus of the Bible by taking the Gospel right to them. Jesus' big agenda had nothing to do with exclusivity and everything to do with perfect acceptance. That's even where their motto "where she is, as she is" came from. A woman doesn't need to be anything more (or less) than she is right now. She doesn't need to be any different than who she is today. She is valuable now!