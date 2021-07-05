Posted: Jul 05, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 9:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A service agreement with Guy Engineering Services, Inc. for on-call services may be approved by the Washington County Commissioners following the Independence Day Holiday.

The Commissioners may also approve a certification of local government approval for nonprofit organizations regarding Emergency Solutions Grants from Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc.

Lastly, the Commissioner may take action to surplus / dispose of a couple items, including a power pruner tree saw and a Scotsman Ice Machine.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, July 6, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.