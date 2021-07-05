Posted: Jul 05, 2021 11:38 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning following the Fourth of July Holiday.

The commissioners will consider signing a temporary easement for a public road and Osage County agreement for work to be done on a private road on N. 52nd West Ave.

The commissioners will also consider using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to make repairs to both the County Assessor’s Office and the County Clerk’s room. This will cost just over $125,000.

There will also be discussion regarding possibly approving and signing a cash fund estimate of needs request for appropriations for the town of Osage, Highway recipts and receipts from the month of June.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.