The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education has approved annual agreements and items, including school meal prices.

During a school board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Vince Vincent said the school meal prices would remain the same. He said next year's school meal prices would reflect the meal prices from the 2020-2021 school year.

In 2020, it cost $1.40 for breakfast at all Dewey School sites. Adults would pay $1.85 for breakfast. Meanwhile, lunch costs were set at $2.30 for Dewey Elementary. Lunch at Dewey Middle School and Dewey High School cost $2.80. Adults paid $3.95 for lunch last school year. Those prices were set in July 2020.

The DPS Board of Education would renew its lease purchase agreement with De Lage Laden Public Finance for copiers and printers for next school year. The board also renewed a sublease agreement dated August 1, 2013, with the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. This was done as required under provisions of the agreement.

The Parents and Student Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year would be approved from there. Action was taken on the required school day for DPS from the minimum total of 180 days to the minimum required 1,080 hours for the upcoming school year as well. Vincent said this was their annual recommendation to go with hours instead of days for the school calendar.

Resignation letters were approved and new hires for several positions were made to end the meeting.