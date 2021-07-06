Posted: Jul 06, 2021 9:10 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

Cities across America are reporting a surge in violent crime. Schools, shopping malls, theaters, and even churches, have become places where violence is all too common. One never knows where a violent person will act out his or her tendencies, and leave behind them a trail of tears.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Grace Commuity Church Associate Pastor Dale Willis announced that GCC will host a church safety seminar presented by Sheepdog Seminars facilitated by its founder Jimmy Meeks.

The Sheepdog Seminar is set for Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it is open to everyone including pastors, church staff, youth workers, all first responders, single moms, susiness owners, school teacher and administrators. A special session on the prevention of sex abuse will also take place.

The cost is $30 and police can attend for free.