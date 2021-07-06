Posted: Jul 06, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 9:24 AM

Tom Davis

Local author Mary Coley joined us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday to introduce herself and to talk about several mystery fiction books she has written that are based in this region.

Mary Coley is a lifelong writer, and if you love to read books with a little, or a lot of murder mystery in them- plus feature female sleuths- you will like her works.

Mary said she has been writing since she was two years old and has never stopped. In 2009, her first nonfiction educational book for children, Environmentalism: How You Can Make a Difference, was published by Capstone Press. Meanwhile, she also did a lot of journaling, writing about nature, and crafting short stories, women's fiction, and mysteries.

In 2013, Coley self-published two short story anthologies, which are also available as eBooks through Smashwords. Cobwebs, was published by Wheatmark in November 2013, the second, Ant Dens, in November 2014, and the third, Beehives, in December 2015. Her novel, The Ravine, was published by Wild Rose Press in May 2016.

In October 2017, Mary's stand-alone mystery, Blood on the Cimarron, which was published through Create Space became available on Amazon and Kindle. In 2018, this book won the Hillerman Award, given by the New Mexico/Arizona book awards.

In 2018, the fourth book in the Family Secret Series, Chrysalis: A Race to Death, was published by Moonglow Books (my publishing company) and Create Space. This book was selected as a 2019 finalist in the suspense category of the Silver Falchion Awards, given by the Killer Nashville International Mystery Writer's conference.

In 2019, she published, Crystalline Crypt. A finalist in the Oklahoma Book Awards for 2020.

You can find out more about Mary Coley at her website: https://marycoley.com/

