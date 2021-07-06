Posted: Jul 06, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

Filming for the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie is taking place at Bartlesville’s Robinwood Park.

Equipment, staff and actors made their way into the park on Monday. The movie is anticipated to wrap filming in August with the production to be released in early 2022.

The film, based on David Grann’s best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons. The movie is being directed by Martin Scorsese.

More pictures of the film crew and actors can be found below.