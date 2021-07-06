Posted: Jul 06, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

For right around a year now, the Osage County Health Department has been attempting to put a system in place allowing for them to go out in different rural communities and offer COVID-19 vaccines. At a recent health department meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones says they have finally achieved that goal.

The commissioners have asked that a couple other locations be added to that list and are seeking public input on where other mobile units should visit. They will begin visiting these three locations in August and a notice will be given a week in advance as to when and where they will be setting up.