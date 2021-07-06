Posted: Jul 06, 2021 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are using funding from the America Rescue Plan Act to pay for repairs and improvements to both the Assessor’s Office and the County Clerk’s room. At Monday’s Board meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones said it would be nice to recognize full-time county employees with that money by giving them a one-time payment of $2,500.

The commissioners voted unanimously to pass this. Employees who work full time for the county and were employed by the county on July 1st are eligible for this payment. A resolution will be signed at next Monday’s meeting.