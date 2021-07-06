Posted: Jul 06, 2021 8:01 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 8:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Matters pertaining to economic development in the City of Dewey have been approved.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease could not identify what the development pertained to once the Dewey City Council returned from executive session on Tuesday night. However, Trease said negotiations would be ongoing in the days and weeks to come.

The Council also approved Trease's employment contract for fiscal year 2021-2022 out of executive session.