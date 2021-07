Posted: Jul 07, 2021 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 11:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) is now offering car seat check-ups.

The car seat check-ups are by appointment only. To schedule your appointment today, call 918.335.3005.

To learn more about Washington CHD, you can visit them on Facebook. Washington CHD's physical location is at 5121 Jacquelyn Lane in Bartlesville.