Posted: Jul 07, 2021 5:09 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 7:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Morris McCorvey (pictured), renowned local poet, actor and community leader, will lead a free Poetry Workshop for middle and high-school aged participants.

No registration is required. Participants will meet once per week at the Bartlesville Public Library, culminating in a final Open Mic Night at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Workshop sessions will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 8, July 13 and July 19 in BPL’s upstairs meeting room. The Open Mic Night at the Tower Center at Unity Square will be at 7:00 p.m. on July 27. This final event is open for the public to enjoy.