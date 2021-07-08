Posted: Jul 08, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) will host its annual State of the Schools Luncheon in early August.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said the event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Bartlesville High Schools Commons. Ellis said they are excited to host the event in-person this year after holding the event virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. She said Superintendent Chuck McCauley will engage with the community as the keynote speaker.

Ellis said she believes Bartlesville Public Schools did a fantastic job combatting the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 as they were able to keep kids in school. She said it is important to reflect on the accomplishments BPS has made in the past year with the community while also looking ahead to all the great items coming to the district this year.

The State of the School Luncheon is BPSF's largest and most significant fundraiser as they look to the next school year. Ellis said they look ahead to teacher grants they can award after donations come in from the State of the Schools event. She said ticket proceeds, sponsorships and donations from the event will support BPSF's teacher grant efforts

Ellis said she believes Truity Education Foundation will once again match the donations BPSF receives through its "Text-to-Give" portion of the event. She said Truity Education Foundation has matched up to $2,500 in donations in the past, so they are hopeful they will do that again so that they can incentivize some of the donations BPSF receives on Aug. 4.

An auction will also be held. Ellis said BPSF is working to put that together now. She said they're looking at having an online format for the auction as well as a silent auction the day of the event. Below is a short list of some of the great items for the auction so far:

The Eatery has donated a catered breakfast for a Bartlesville school site that will be chosen by the donor

A gift basket from Moxie on Second

A day to shadow Superintendent Chuck McCauley

Teacher supply jars will be sold during the luncheon for $20. You can designate the supply jar to a specific teacher or have the BPSF designate your donation to a teacher that needs the supplies the most.



Bartlesville Child Nutrition will cater the event. Ellis said this is a great way for you to experience the BHS Commons while seeing the skills of the Child Nutrition Department. She said you will be able to eat quality food that is served at Bartlesville Public Schools every day as well.

Tickets to the event cost $30. Sponsorships range from $500 to $1,000. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, July 26.

To purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, you can drop by the Education Service Center at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue, mail a check to the same address, or go online to bpsfoundation.org.

BPSF has hosted this event for four years. Ellis said the BPSF is grateful for a district and a community that supports them. She said their partnership is helpful for Bartlesville Schools and the Foundation's success when it comes to putting on their programs and efforts.