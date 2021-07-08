Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:05 AM

The Samaritan Counseling Group's Sports Spectacular is back and it is live and in-person this year!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Larry Cowan, Larry Thrash and Kristen Curd announced that the 15th annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn. The festivities will begin at 6:00 pm and will include a dinner and a candy bar. A cash bar will be available.

Sports Spectacular us a kickoff to fall and winter sports in our community. It is a tailgate party that serves as the fall fundraiser to generate funds that support the work of the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center.

Retired football coach Barry Switzer will be this year's special guest speaker.

A large silent auction will feature numerous quality items as well as a small live auction with some outstanding items.

The dress is casual, and we encourage you to wear the colors of your favorite sports teams.

Tickets are available at supportsamaritan.org.

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center provides services in Bartlesville and Northeastern Oklahoma to individuals, couples and families needing counseling or psychotherapy. We also offer workshops and seminars as well as consultations for employers and caregivers.