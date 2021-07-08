Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

It is safe to drink the water in the City of Bartlesville , this per the 2020 Consumer Confidence Report. Each year, Oklahoma communities must provide a report regarding their water system quality. This is used to give information on where the water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to both State and EPA standards. Water Utilities Director for the City of Bartlesville Terry Lauritsen had this to say:

“ There were no compliance violations for our water system, meaning our water is safe by EPA and State statndards. However, some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population, such as those who are undergoing chemotherapy or have undergone organ transplants.”