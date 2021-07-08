Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

Food truck business license application requirements have been adopted by the City of Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease said food trucks are growing increasingly popular in town. Prior to the adoption of the resolution on Tuesday, Trease said food trucks had to obtain a $25 city business license for the day or pay $100 for a month of services in Dewey. He said the passage of the resolution would keep the $25 a day rate, but it would change the $100 monthly rate and make it a yearly rate instead.

When doing some research, Trease said the City of Bartlesville currently sells city business licenses for food trucks at $40 per year. Trease said the Bartlesville has requirements for food trucks that state that they have to be registered in the city. He said Dewey left some of those requirements out but they still want food trucks to have a food handler's permit and a food truck license through the Washington County Health Department.