Posted: Jul 09, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Johnstone Splash Pad in Bartlesville will be closed July 12 through July 14, to allow contract crews to wrap up work on the project.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said the contractor will be back on site next Monday through Wednesday to install a sump pump and associated electrical and drainage for the vault that operates the splash pad. He said this will prevent groundwater infiltration in the electrical components in the future.

The dates for the temporary closure may be adjusted if the area receives rain over the weekend.