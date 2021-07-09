Posted: Jul 09, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

Griffin Communications has announced that “Employ Oklahoma” will air Monday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. on News On 6 to help connect job seekers with local companies ready to recruit new candidates.

Presented by Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma, the 30-minute special will provide resources to viewers in need of a job or looking for something new as pandemic job support comes to an end. They will also provide job tips to help employees succeed in heading back into the workforce and connect them with companies looking to hire.

In a statement, Houston Hunt, Griffin Communications’ Vice President of Marketing, said:

“As a locally-owned company, Oklahoma’s Own Griffin Communications cares about helping our family, friends and neighbors whose livelihood has been affected by the pandemic. We’re here to help connect employers with employees and feature some of the best places to work in Oklahoma.”

Ahead of the special, viewers can visit NewsOn6.com/EmployOklahoma to review local companies and their openings. Business owners can also help Employ Oklahoma by submitting their job listing information.

“Employ Oklahoma” will air Monday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. on News On 6. The special will also be available to watch online at NewsOn6.com, on the News On 6 news app and through our OTT app available to download for free on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.