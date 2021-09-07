Posted: Jul 09, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Free cancer screenings will be open to the public in Coffeyville.

The Keystone Masonic Lodge at 2001 Woodland Avenue in Coffeyville, Kansas will play host to free cancer screenings on Saturday, July 10, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Included in this event is prostate cancer screenings, skin cancer screenings, colon cancer screenings and body mass index assessments.

Registration is required. You can register here.

For more information, call 620.251.3003.