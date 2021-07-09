Posted: Jul 09, 2021 12:23 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will continue in downtown Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Community Center Director Val Callaghan said the second event of the Sizzlin' Summer Series, titled "Hometown Heroes," will feature Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and a Laser Light Show by Integrity Lighting of Tulsa. She said this will take place on Friday, July 9, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

Callaghan said there will be a salute to our local first responders during the event. She said some members of BSO will perform a song to honor our first responders for all that they do; they will honor emergency personnel for all that they did during the pandemic.

Members of BSO will play Robert Wendel's "Fanfare for the Frontline Workers." The first 100 first responders that show up to the Bartlesville Community Center / BSO tent will receive either a free sandwich from Shortie's Grille or a free hot dog meal from Ryan's Dogs. Little Bites will give free donuts to any first responder in attendance. A fire truck will be on hand to keep kiddos cool during the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Food trucks and vendor booths will be available for the public to enjoy.

If you can't make it out on Friday night, don't fret! The Sizzlin' Summer Series action will be even spicier on Aug. 6. "Salsa North of Tulsa" will take place that day from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Callaghan said the event will feature free salsa dance lessons and music by Zodiac. She said there will be plenty of tacos served that night. There are even talks in progress with the Price Tower Plaza Restaurant to provide a Latin Cuisine themed dinner with drinks.

The 2021 Sizzlin' Summer Series will end on Friday, Sept. 3, with "Glow in the Park." This event will feature a glow in the dark dance party, karaoke, and a DJ. This will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.