Posted: Jul 09, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to Youth and Family Services of Washington County.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams and Commercial Banker Chad Cox presented the check to Youth and Family Services executive director Katie Wilson.

The funds were put to use immediately to purchase supplies for a new backyard deck behind the Youth and Family Services’ emergency youth shelter. The deck was built by volunteers of Leadership Bartlesville class thirty as part of their class project.

In a statement, Adams, a participant of Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX (30), said :

“It is our honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to provide support for youth and families in our community. Working on this project with funds from the Arvest foundation was a rewarding achievement. We are happy to be a small part in providing this much needed backyard deck for youth in our community.”

This mission of Youth and Family Services of Washington County is to serve and strengthen youth and families. “To serve” implies a true interest and concern for the needs of others. “To strengthen” implies a commitment to best meet those needs through quality services and skilled interventions.