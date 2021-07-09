Posted: Jul 09, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing potential charges of lewd or indecent proposals to child. Damon Stafford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Judge Rusell Vaclaw found probable cause for Stafford’s arrest.

No charges were field as the district’s attorney office is reviewing information pertaining to the case. Stafford was ordered back to appear in court on Monday where charges could be filed. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

