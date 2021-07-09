Posted: Jul 09, 2021 3:20 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a beloved young Bartlesville woman with dreams of beating cancer and becoming a nurse.

Kyleigh Riebel was diagnosed with two rare brain tumors that only occur in 0.2-percent of adults called cellular neuroepithelial tumors. Riebel is currently receiving treatment in Oklahoma City where her neurosurgical team is located. The hospital is over two hours away from Riebel and her mother's home and because her treatments are required every day, Riebel and her mother will be in the hospital for 2.5 months at a time.

A GoFundMe was started for her medical expenses and close to $5,000 has been raised in two days. To view the GoFundMe, click here.