Posted: Jul 12, 2021 12:15 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

Substantial rainfall was received in our listening area on Saturday as severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle made note of the rainfall totals on Monday morning after he received complaints about flooding. Commissioner Antle explained that the rainfall that we received was an atypical event for our area.

Comparing recent storms, Commissioner Antle said Washington County received an inch of rain in 15 minutes on June 28 and two inches of rain in 30 minutes on July 10. He said these storms have not been normal events.

If you see significant water flow on roadways in Washington County or the surrounding area during severe thunderstorms, you are asked to "turn around, don't drown."