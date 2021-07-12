Posted: Jul 12, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2021 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to find the best ways in which to spend the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act. During citizen’s input at Monday’s Board meeting, District Attorney Mike Fisher floated the idea of re-visiting the possibility of adding an annex on to the Osage County Courthouse.

Fisher went on to talk about how an annex would help the elected officials have more office space and it would be beneficial for Osage County citizens as well because they could conduct their business in one location. An estimated cost would be around four million dollars and Fisher goes through a plan they have proposed in the past.

As this was discussed during citizen’s input, the commissioners could put this on as agenda item if they want to take possible action at a later date. This has been an on-going topic of discussion for several years, as the Osage County Courthouse is in need of repair.