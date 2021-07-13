Posted: Jul 13, 2021 11:49 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 11:49 AM

Garrett Giles

A local author has won an award for his collection of short stories in an E-Book for children.

Bartlesville native Joseph Lupton and his self-published book “Joseph 3-in-1 Superhero Ultimate Prequel Collection” won first place in the E-Book Awards category of the 2021 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. Lupton’s collection placed first in the category for his collection of short stories in an E-Book.

Lupton said it was quite an honor to win first place in this category. He said he looks forward to competing again in this worldwide contest for children’s books.

There are a total of six books in Lupton’s series, all of which are available in E-Book format on both Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

