Posted: Jul 13, 2021 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) has launched a new shelter rebate program for Washington County residents.

WCEM Deputy Director Eric Ashlock said they would love to get 100 storm shelters this go around. Ashlock said they will need approximately 150 applicants to make that happen. He said he believes the money will be available to do that so they are asking you to apply with them for the grant.

Ashlock said the shelters can be above ground or below ground. He said they will be FEMA-inspected, debris-impact tested shelters that you will purchase and have professionally installed.

During the current grant cycle, Ashlock said WCEM will do a lot of the leg work to ensure that you are not located within a flood plain and that you own the property that you are on. Ashlock said they will fill out paperwork with you from there that will be sent to the State of Oklahoma. He said environmental studies will happen behind the scenes. The goal would be to know before year end that a grant is available.

Ashlock said the turnaround for their last grant cycle was 30 to 60 days. He said they will notify you that the grant is available; he said you would pay for the shelter up front. The rebate amount this time is up to $2,500. The price is different this time due to the increases in manufacturing costs.

WCEM Deputy Director Melissa Mayes said they were able to get 86 storm shelters through their last grant cycle several years ago. Mayes reiterated that you have to be a resident of Washington County, own the property where you want the shelter to go, live on the property you own, and not be located in a flood plain to apply for the shelter rebate program. She added that the rebate does not apply to existing shelters.

This process is available to Washington County residents until Friday, Sept. 3.

Those interested in getting involved in the shelter rebate program will need to get in contact with WCEM at wcema-ok.gov. You can also call 918.331.2710.

Ashlock also encouraged the public to check out WCEM's Hazard Mitigation Plan and leave comments when you visit their website to apply. He said comments will be appreciated because they are in an update cycle at the EOC.