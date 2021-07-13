Posted: Jul 13, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Honda of Bartlesville has changed ownership.

Honda of Bartlesville was sold on Monday and is now known as Skyway Honda. General Manager David Counterman said the new owners also own Skyway Buick GMC in Joplin, Missouri. Counterman said they are a group of investors that own other businesses. He said they wanted to expand their dealership ownership.

Counterman said there is plenty to be excited about already as they are looking to expand their lot. He said they are also looking at getting a computer system upgrade and getting additional inventory from Honda. He said they want to bring new excitement to the dealership.

They are looking to expand the used car inventory and used car parking to the north of the property Skyway Honda owns. Counterman said they would add more hail nets. He said they would add anywhere from 85 to 105 new parking spots for inventory as well. There is no timetable yet as to when this may be completed.

Despite the change of ownership, Counterman said it is going to be business as usual. Counterman said they will use the same pricing structure. He said the previous owner - Hal Stanky - owned Honda of Bartlesville for 13 years before semi-retiring from the business; the previous owner had been in the car business since he graduated from high school and may be looking to re-locate.

Counterman said the management team and the employees are optimistic about the new owners as they have met with them several times. He said they feel good about the future and what it means for both the employees and the customers.