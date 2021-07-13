Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A portion of the bleachers on the home sidelines of Ormond-Beach Memorial Stadium had to be closed off last year due to safety concerns. One project that Superintendent David Cash had hoped to accomplish during the summer was find someone willing to re-configure those bleachers, but he has had no luck so far.

Cash says the thing scaring contractors away is the way in which the school is presenting bid packets by wanting to keep that outside facade.

Cash says the demo bids are higher as well due to uneven ground, water issues and the fact that it is an old structure.