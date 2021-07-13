Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Tuesday Morning is coming to Bartlesville after all.

According to the Community Development Department, the contractor for the Tuesday Morning project contacted the CDD in May 2021 to say the project is back on track. The project had stalled after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The construction permit is still active. CDD officials said rough electrical and plumbing inspections were performed on June 17. Reportedly, the company hopes to be near construction completion by the end of September.

Tuesday Morning will be located at the old KMart site along Washington Boulevard.