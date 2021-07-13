Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an alleged shooting incident took place. Tyrel Brown appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where probable cause for his arrest was found. Brown could be charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill at a court date on July 20.

According to Bartlesville Police, the incident occurred on the 900 Block of Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has an extensive legal history including a pending kidnapping and assault case from September 2020. Brown had a 2019 domestic abuse case dismissed after the victim did not appear in court.

Due to Brown’s history a bond was set at $250,000. If he posts bond Brown is not permitted to have possession of a firearm or have contact with the victim.