Posted: Jul 13, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2021 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools will be launching a new app for the 2021-2022 school year and it is aimed at giving both students and parents as much help and information as possible. Superintendent David Cash gives an overview of what it will look like when it launches on August 15th.

Cash says it will be a great way to communicate within the school system, as each building and organization will be able to have their own page.

You will also be able to purchase tickets to sporting events and buy merchandise by using the app.