Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:11 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

A man is wanted for aggravated domestic battery in Caney.

The Caney Police Department in Kansas is searching for Anthony VanZant for his alleged involvement in a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend early Thursday morning.

According to the CPD, VanZant produced a pistol and ordered the victim out of her car. VanZant was last seen in an older model, late 70's to early 80's gold or tan Ford flat bed truck. He was a passenger in the truck and the driver was reported to be armed with a pistol as well.

Police say that you need to keep your distance if you see this truck as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you see VanZant, you are requested to notify law enforcement at 620.879.2141.