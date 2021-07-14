Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Family and friends in the Bartlesville area are looking for a loved one that ran away.

17-year-old Ericka (Eric) Lino went missing on Monday, July 12. The teen is female but identifies as male. Lino is white, 5-foot 8-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and short dark brown / black hair.

If you have any information pertaining to Lino's location, call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001.