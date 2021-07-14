Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 9:24 AM

An increase in coronavirus cases is now reaching central Oklahoma, a coalition of medical professionals in the state said Tuesday.

The rise, first reported in northeast Oklahoma in June, has increased positive tests in Oklahoma County from about 2% on July 2 to 5.8%, said Dr. David Kendrick with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

Coalition members say the delta variant of the virus is apparently entering Oklahoma from Missouri and Arkansas, which are 1st and 2nd in the nation in the number of new virus cases per 100,000 population.

Oklahoma ranks 10th nationally with 111.66 new cases per capita.

The number of reported virus cases in northeast Oklahoma’s Tulsa County has nearly doubled in the past week after falling to a yearly low of 160 on June 8, said county health director Bruce Dart.