Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

A mural in Bartlesville pays homage to a treasured librarian in the area.

Outlaw Kustomz Tint, Film and Wraps has put the finishing touches on a mural at the Bartlesville Public Library that honors the life of Miss Ruth Brown, a Bartlesville Librarian from November 1919 to July 1950. The BPL wanted to celebrate Miss Brown and her service to our community. Miss Brown loved reading to children and was recognized for that love.

The mural was provided by Phillips 66. The artwork can be viewed at the BPL, 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.