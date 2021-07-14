Posted: Jul 14, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 9:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Prevention Program will be holding a scavenger hunt starting this Sunday and running through Saturday, July 31st. Those who complete all tasks will be entered into a drawing to win a Blackstone Grill.

To play, download the GooseChase App and search for the “Chillin and Grillin Scavenger Hunt” game. Then follow the instructions to set up a team. For further questions, call 918-287-5595.