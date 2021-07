Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park will take place from Central Park tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

There will be food trucks and vendors on hand, in addition to a splash pad and live music with Gear Dogz. This is something the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce puts on throughout the spring and summer free of charge.