Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Christmas in July is coming to a non-profit in Bartlesville.

Martha's Task will host Christmas in July on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Executive Director Laura Walton said they will have the Christmas trees and lights up for the special occasion. Walton said Christmas carols and goodies will be available while you do some Christmas shopping. She said door prizes will also be available while you beat the heat at Martha's Task.

Walton said they are excited to bring back this popular event after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said Christmas in July has been around for four to five year's at Martha's Task., which is located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue.