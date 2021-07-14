Posted: Jul 14, 2021 12:14 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools has its eyes on a big project for its Agriculture Program, but it needs your help next month to make it a reality.

BPS is proposing an "Agriculture Center" as part of its Special Bond Election on Tuesday, Aug. 10. If approved by voters, Agriculture Teacher Marty Jones said the facility would be constructed just off the southeast corner of the Bartlesville High School campus out of the floodplain. He said lab spaces, a small arena, livestock barns and green houses.

Jones added that the facility will allow Bartlesville Ag students to complete student-led and managed projects. He said those projects teach responsibility, teamwork, leadership, ethics, and business practices.

Until 2019 Bartlesville Public Schools was without an Ag program. It was not unusual for students, who wished to follow an agriculture career, to choose to leave BPS to find an Ag program elsewhere.

Jones said 85 students joined the program in its first year in 2019. He said they have 149 requests from students looking to enroll in Agriculture courses for the upcoming school year, so a bigger facility would support this growing, successful endeavor for BPS.

Two bond proposals will go before voters in the Bartlesville Public Schools District that will not raise taxes.