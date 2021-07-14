Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:07 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2021 2:07 PM

A jury trial for a Bartlesville man accused of sexually assaulting a minor child has been pushed back. Ryan Jones is facing charges of first degree rape, lewd or indecent proposals to a minor and child sexual abuse.

The defendant was in court last week for a pre-trial hearing. The court ordered a mutual discovery to allow both sides more time to produce necessary documents pertaining to the case. The case will be passed to the winter trial docket on November 19.

Court documents allege that Jones started a pattern of sexual abuse against a minor female in his family. The alleged incidents ran from November 2015 to November 2019. The victim was ten years old when the alleged incidents started. The district’s attorney office stated DNA from Jones was found on the victim through a lab test.

Jones has entered a not guilty plea on all charges. Bond was reduced from $100,000 to $60,000 after a November 2020 hearing. Jones posted bond in December 2020 and is currently out of custody.