Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 7:16 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman Kevin Hern (OK-R) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday for our monthy podcast.

Congressman Hern first talked about the Cubans who are protesting socialism and oppression in their island nation. Hern's view is that the Biden administration and many other Democrats do not want to see this nor do they want to help the Cubans who are waving American flags in their protests. Hern believes the Cuban protests undermine the socialist message that Biden and the Deocrats are pushing on US citizens.

The congressman also talked about the introduction of the Energy Poverty Protection Act .