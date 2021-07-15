News
Government
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 7:16 AM
PODCAST: US Rep Kevin Hern Talks Cuban Protests and Energy
Tom Davis
US Congressman Kevin Hern (OK-R) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday for our monthy podcast.
Congressman Hern first talked about the Cubans who are protesting socialism and oppression in their island nation. Hern's view is that the Biden administration and many other Democrats do not want to see this nor do they want to help the Cubans who are waving American flags in their protests. Hern believes the Cuban protests undermine the socialist message that Biden and the Deocrats are pushing on US citizens.
The congressman also talked about the introduction of the Energy Poverty Protection Act .
“Transparency is at the heart of a lot of the bills and ideas I’ve supported since coming to Congress,” said Rep. Hern. “In light of recent decisions out of the Biden Administration to destroy energy jobs in Oklahoma, drive gas prices through the roof, and impede access to the traditional energy sources that Americans depend on, we must ensure that our most vulnerable are protected. Clean energy shows a lot of promise, but we cannot leave at-risk communities behind in the process. If a new policy will raise prices at the pump in low-income areas, or further impede access in rural communities, we need to know that up front. My goal with EPPA is to ensure that energy remains affordable and accessible to all Americans.”
Ten original co-sponsors joined Rep. Hern on EPPA, including Oklahoma Representatives Tom Cole (OK-04) and Markwayne Mullin (OK-02).
