Posted: Jul 15, 2021 8:02 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 8:02 AM

Tom Davis

Whether you want to learn a new skill, or prepare for a new exciting career, Tri-County Tech has your back.

Randall Jones, Outreach and Enrollment Specialist with Tri-County Tech, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday. Jones said, "From the moment you step onto the Tr-County Tech campus, you’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service.

According to Jones, each qualified instructor holds years of relevant experience and is invested in helping you become the best version of yourself. They will expose you to countless opportunities and introduce you to potential employers.

You can choose from a variety of class styles that are catered to working adults just like you. An easy application process and our in-house financial assistance program, The Tri County Tech Foundation, will make this life-changing decision as smooth as possible.