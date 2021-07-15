News
Pawhuska
Osage County Doing Well Financially
Osage County has has been able to benefit from all of the outdoor activities it has to offer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland says that profit continues to grow, as producers for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is being filmed.
Bland has also talked about the importance of providing better public transportation on how to get across Osage County.
To continue seeing that growth across Osage County, and more specifically Pawhuska, Bland wants to see codes and ordinances aimed at public safety as opposed to regulations and two chain hotels go up across town.
