News

Pawhuska Schools

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 1:29 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 1:29 PM

Pawhuska Schools Renews Contract With Oklahoma Resource Center

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board recently renewed its membership with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center for the coming academic year. Superintendent David Cash talks about the benefits that come with that membership.

 

The school looks to attract donors each year who go on to get tax credits at the State level. On average, the school receives $135,000 a year and the renewal fee is $2,500 each year.


