Posted: Jul 15, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 2:15 PM

Tom Davis

The Dewey Fire Department, with the help of several mutual aid agencies, quickly put out a fire on Hamilton Street with the help of some other agencies on Thursday.

Cody Meade, Assisitant Chief with the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a house fire at 301 Hamilton west of Dewey Don Tyler Ballpark fire early Thursday afternoon.

Dewey Fire extends special thanks to Bartlesville and Copan Fire, Bartlesville Ambulance and Dewey Police for their assistance in the incident.