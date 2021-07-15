News
Local News
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 3:23 PM
Bartlesville Regional United Way Pacesetter Event a Success
Tom Davis
Pacesetters lead the way!
Businesses and individuals joined together to jumpstart Bartlesville Regional United way 2021 annual campaign on Thursday at the Bartlesville Communiity Center for a luncheon.
BRUW believes everyone in our community should have the opportunity to succeed, even if the odds are stacked against them. Lisa Cary, BRUW CEO said, "That’s why we unite individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and government partners to change these odds."
Brian and Sarah Freeman are the Pacesetter chairs in the first-ever event to kickstart the yearly campaign.
Cary said, "A Pacesetter sets the pace. They are our advocates, our givers and our champions for for United Way in generating excitement for our upcoming annual campaign for our Bartlesville Regional United Way."
For more information on UNITED IN GIVING and being a Pacesetter, log on to https://www.bartlesvilleuw.org/
Lisa Cary BRUW CEO
Sarah Freeman Pacesetter Co-Chair
« Back to News