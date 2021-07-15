Posted: Jul 15, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2021 3:23 PM

Tom Davis

Pacesetters lead the way!

Businesses and individuals joined together to jumpstart Bartlesville Regional United way 2021 annual campaign on Thursday at the Bartlesville Communiity Center for a luncheon.

BRUW believes everyone in our community should have the opportunity to succeed, even if the odds are stacked against them. Lisa Cary, BRUW CEO said, "That’s why we unite individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and government partners to change these odds."

Brian and Sarah Freeman are the Pacesetter chairs in the first-ever event to kickstart the yearly campaign.

For more information on UNITED IN GIVING and being a Pacesetter, log on to https://www.bartlesvilleuw.org/

Lisa Cary BRUW CEO

Sarah Freeman Pacesetter Co-Chair